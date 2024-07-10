Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has declared Monday, 15th to Friday 19th July 2024 as ADR week for this legal year term.

The rationale for the ADR week, according to the Chief Justice, is to allow the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service to engage the general public to inform the citizenry of the presence of ADR within the court system, its importance in seeking justice and how to take advantage of such an important process for meaningful access to justice especially the poor and the vulnerable.

It is also to afford court users whose cases are pending before the courts, the benefit of using ADR during the week under what the Judicial Service calls a “Mass Mediation Exercise.”

In a statement signed by the Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, one hundred and thirty-eight (138) Courts, comprising thirty-five (35) Circuit Courts and one hundred and three (103) Districts are expected to participate by devoting the whole week for settlement of Court cases with ADR nationwide.

The statement says there will be a courtroom education on ADR to deepen knowledge of ADR among the litigating public by judges, magistrates and ADR officials throughout the week.

“The Bar, disputants, the media and the public are therefore encouraged to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make the ADR week a success.”

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process dubbed “Court-Connected ADR”. This programme aims to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Under this, the Chief Justice in a policy directive on the court-connected ADR programme, has instituted an ADR week in every legal year term, to allow parties to settle their cases through mediation and to run programmes and activities to create awareness on the availability of ADR as a compliment to the adjudication process in the courts.

The theme for the week is “Building the pillars of justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”

