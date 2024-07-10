The Gulumpe basic school building, which was severely damaged by a recent rainstorm, has been renovated following a report by Adom News.

The rainstorm ripped off the roofing, leaving the school in a dire state and putting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates at risk.

In response to the news report, a Non-Governmental Organization, Compassion Ghana, stepped in to repair the roof to ensure that the school is now ready for the BECE candidates to write their exams.

The timely intervention has been a source of immense relief and joy for the school.

The Headmaster of Gulumpe basic school, along with community members, expressed their profound gratitude to Adom News for highlighting the issue, which subsequently got the attention of Compassion Ghana.

The Assistant Headmaster, Samuel Kontor, extended his thanks to both the NGO and the news outlet for their concern and prompt action.

Matenu Abdullah, a resident of the community, also voiced his appreciation and called for continued support from NGOs to address other pressing needs in the area.

Several pupils shared their excitement and joy with Adom News, expressing relief that their school environment is once again safe and conducive for learning.