The Nkwanta South Zongo chief in the Oti Region, Alhaji Ibrahim Kayaba, has called on politicians to prioritize investment in the Muslim youth instead of using them for violence during political campaigns.

According to the chief, providing job opportunities for young Muslims would not only reduce the risk of violence and radicalism but also contribute to the overall development of the community.

Speaking with Adom News, the Zongo chief emphasized the importance of investing in the future of the youth by providing them with education, skills training, and employment opportunities.

He stressed that, the youth are the future leaders of the community thus it is crucial to empower them to become productive members of society.

The chief noted that, the Muslim community cannot afford to let their young people be swayed by divisive politics and violence but rather work together to create a better future for them.

He urged politicians to prioritize the well-being of the Zongo communities over their own personal interests.

Alhaji Ibrahim Kayaba made the appeal during a special prayer for peace to welcome him back home from Mecca.

The special prayer session for peace was attended by Muslim leaders and residents of Nkwanta Zongo.

They prayed for unity, harmony, and prosperity for Nkwanta South Municipality and pledged to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

The chief also urged the youth to stay away from violence and to actively participate in the development of the Zongo community through peaceful means.

Alhaji Kayaba encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunities available to them and to strive for a better future.

