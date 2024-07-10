The Majority in Parliament insists that the current exercise undertaken by the Interior Ministry is not a secret recruitment.

This comes on the back of the Minority claims that the government is subtly infiltrating the services with its own people.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs say their opposition to this drive is because of the opaque nature of the recruitment.

They are demanding that government must properly advertise the recruitment so all eligible Ghanaians apply.

Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and Ranking member on the Defense and Interior Committee James Agalga say there will be massive protests if government does not reverse course.

“If they really want to recruit, we expect them to advertise. The publication in this newspaper does not amount to an advert because an advertisement must contain a clear-cut eligibility criterion. What is your height, age, your health status etc. are usually contained in an advert for recruitment. This is not an advert for recruitment,” Mr Agalga said.

But Deputy Majority Whip Habib indicated that effort to clear the backlog of applications pending before the various security agencies.

Speaking on the floor on Wednesday, Mr Iddrisu says the accusation by the Minority is an orchestrated attempt to induce political tension ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NDC MPs “put out some figures and distorted a lot of things that are actually not true.”

