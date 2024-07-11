The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has called on the government to collaborate with the GJA to ensure the safety of journalists in the country.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Public Lecture Series held in Ho under the theme “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Shaping the Future,” Mr Dwumfour highlighted the increasing attacks on journalists.

“Attacks on journalists are an attack on media freedom. In 2024 alone, the GJA imposed a media blackout on some government officials following attacks on three journalists while they were on duty.”

Additionally, Mr. Dwumfour appealed to the Attorney General to expedite action on the Ahmed Suale murder case.

He also urged anyone with information about those responsible for Suale’s murder to assist the Police in their investigation.

“Let me use this anniversary lecture to call on the government to intensify its collaboration with the GJA in ensuring the safety and security of journalists in Ghana. We also wish to use this platform to appeal to the Attorney General to expedite action on the Ahmed Suale murder case.Five years have passed since the murder of the investigative journalist, yet there appears to be no progress.

“The GJA shall continue to put pressure on state authorities to demand justice for Ahmed Suale,” Mr. Dwumfour emphasized.

Mr. Dwumfour highlighted the crucial role of public support in the media’s success and called for collaboration to address Ghana’s developmental challenges.

He stressed that the anniversary theme serves as a timely reminder to reflect on the practice of journalism in Ghana and how it can be shaped to endure.

