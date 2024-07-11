Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is poised to secure victory in the upcoming Manhyia South New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

This is according to a research conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong.

Scheduled for July 14 in Kumasi, the primary follows the elevation of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to the position of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

Prof. Sarpong’s survey indicates that, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is anticipated to garner at least 70% of the delegates’ votes.

“All other things being equal, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is expected to win the Manhyia South NPP parliamentary primaries by not less than 70% of the delegates votes come 14th July 2024.”

The survey said Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is seen in the constituency as the as a unifier by 72.5% of delegates, most visible by 73.3%, with 73.5% of delegates judging him to be the best replacement of Dr. Prempeh.

“Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah secured the highest rating on all three essential criteria. He is seen as most unifier by 72.5% of delegates, most visible by 73.3% with 73.5% of delegates judging him to be the best replacement of Dr. Prempeh.

Owusu Afriyie Prempeh is seen as a unifier by 21.4% of delegates, visible by 20.7% with 20.5% of delegates judging him to be the best replacement of Dr. Prempeh.

“Akwasi Coker Gyambibi is seen as a unifier by 0.5% of delegates, most visible by 0.5% with 0.5% of delegates judging him to be the best replacement of Dr. Prempeh.”

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is in the race with Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, the Manhyia South Constituency Treasurer and biological brother of Dr. Opoku Prempeh and Akwasi Coker Gyambibi

Prof Sarpong’s survey weeks ago tipped NAPO as the preferred running mate.

Click to read survey

ALSO READ: