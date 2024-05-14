The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has called on the Attorney-General to release the investigative report on slain journalist, Ahmed Suale.

Mr Dwumfour has said the report will bring closure and help people, particularly Mr Suale’s family rest.

“As we speak today, we still haven’t gotten anywhere with investigations. The Attorney-General will come out and tell you that he has still not received any docket fit for prosecution.

“If you have not received a docket fit for prosecution, why don’t you make the docket you have received known to the public? It means that there’s still a docket, if it’s not fit for prosecution, give us the state of the investigative report on the matter. So that at least we can all go to sleep and say that this is what the police have gotten to,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

Ahmed was shot dead near his family house in Madina, Accra on January 16, 2019.

After five years, the unresolved and brutal killing of the investigative journalist of Tiger Eye PI by unknown assailants remains a troubling issue.

On February 20, 2024, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, revealed that his office has not received any docket fit for prosecution or action.

The Minister noted that four suspects were initially detained to assist with investigation but were later released on police enquiry bail after eyewitnesses failed to identify them.

But Mr Dwumfour is of the view that security agencies have not been serious in resolving the issue.

“We are in this country where police officers were shot dead and in a matter of 24/48 hours, police have arrested [suspects]. Without any lead, they have been arrested and prosecuted, and some are on remand. So, that should tell you the unseriousness the security agencies or companies attach to the attacks on the media. This very real,” he pointed out,” he stated.

The GJA President also raised concerns on assaults on journalists and the inaction from security agencies.

“When was the last time you heard that a politician or a perpetrator of an attack on the media has been placed behind bars? They don’t take issues concerning the media very seriously,” he added.

