The Jerry John Rawlings Foundation, on behalf of the Rawlings’ family through the Ministry of Information, wishes to announce to the media that no media house or any recording or picture taking gadget would be allowed into the lobby of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where the mortal remains of the late President His Excellency Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has been laid-in-state.

The official Production Unit of Mr Rawlings Foundation, would provide live HDMI or SDI feed output for all proceedings.

Media houses that wish to have access to the live feed or photographs are requested to pick their feed from the Media Village that has been set up at the AICC for that purpose.

The Foundation pleads with the media to take note and comply.