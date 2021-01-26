Riad Hoziafeh, a Ghanaian-Lebanese based friend of late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings is fighting off claims the later had other women in his life.

According to Mr Hoziafeh, Ghanaians must disregard and treat such reports with contempt.

This, according to him, is because the Rawlings he has known for over 50 years was not a person of that caliber.

Following Mr Rawlings’ death on Thursday, November 12, 2020, social media has been awash with photos and videos of women who are claiming to have had a thing or two with him.

However, reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Hoziafeh said he was confident Mr Rawlings had only one woman, who happens to be Nana Konadu Agyemang whom he loved so much.

“Mr Rawlings was a Christian and as we all know, Nana Konadu is the only woman. All the rest claiming to be mistress and other things should be ashamed of themselves,” he fumed.