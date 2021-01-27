General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko are currently making waves on social media.
This is becasue of a photo of the two believed to have been taken at the Supreme Court. Mr Nketia was guarded by a policeman while a man and lady walked by his side.
A photo of the scene showed that Mr Nketia did not want to have any word with Mr Otchere-Darko who appeared to be interested in having a conversation.
Though what really transpired is not immediately known, the photo depicted Mr Otchere-Darko being snubbed.
Mr Nketia was spotted with his hand in the air as he maintains a stern face and walks away.
The photo of the two, which is fast circulating online, has garnered divergent views from Ghanaians.