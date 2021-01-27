President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, will be renamed after late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Although Mr Rawlings rejected the honour while he was alive, the President said his family has endorsed the decision.

President Akufo-Addo announced this at Mr Rawlings’ pre-burial service held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

“Whilst he was with us, he, respectfully, declined an offer I made to him, in 2017, to have the University of Development Studies, Tamale, (UDS), which he, personally, helped establish, named after him. His reason was that, in adhering to a long-standing principle, he did not want to have any national monument or facility named after him.

“Two days after his passing, at the 21st Congregation of UDS, I expressed my strongest convictions, in spite of his reservations, that such an honour should be accorded him. I am glad that this has found favour with his family, and the necessary formalities will be carried out to achieve this, i.e. The Jerry John Rawlings University of Development Studies, Tamale,” he said.

Mr Rawlings, Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after battling ill-health.

His final funeral rites began on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

While reading a tribute at the pre-burial service in Accra today, President Akufo-Addo said although he and Mr Rawlings “did not see eye to eye”, the National Democratic Congress founder subsequently became “a good friend and a repository of sound advice.”