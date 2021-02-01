Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has criticized the Akufo-Addo government over its failure to deliver justice for the victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Sam George in a Facebook post to mark two years of the violence said the incident and events thereafter have left a big blot on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

Sam George who described the incident as barbaric, said the security failed to execute their duty of protecting all persons who were present at the place where the incident occurred.

Read full post below: