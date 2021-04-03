A driver with the Nabdam District Assembly in the Upper East Region was killed in a ghastly road accident on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, between Mile 7 and Afegra on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.

The Nabdam District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Edward Ndanbon, who confirmed this to A1Radioonline, said the accident occurred on Sunday when Yembire Teng drove the District Coordinating Director of the assembly to his residence at Zuarungu and was returning to Kongo on a motorbike.

READ ALSO:

He said the late driver collided head-on with a Yutong bus that was also coming from Bawku direction towards Bolgatanga.

According to Mr Ndanbon, the impact of the accident led to the disfigurement of the body of the victim, especially his face with his intestines gashing out.

The late driver was billed to travel with his boss on Thursday, April, 2021.

His body has since been deposited at the Regional Hospital mortuary in Bolgatanga for preservation.