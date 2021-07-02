Onion traders at Agbobloshie market, who were moved to Adjen Kotoku in Accra, are marking fresh demands.

This time, they want roads leading to the market square fixed to enable long trucks which deliver their goods travel smoothly.

Spokesperson of the onion traders, Rashid Umar, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday said the situation is making things difficult for them.

“When it rains, we will suffer; the road is very bad and the big trucks can’t deliver our goods,” he cried.

The onion sellers, livestock rearers and scrap dealers were finally moved on Thursday July 1,2021 following a two-decade struggle to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

The decongestion of the market is part of the minister’s ‘Accra Must Work Campaign’ being championed by Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

Though they appreciate the effort of the Minister, he said fixing the road will be a major booster to their trade.

“We thank the Minister very much for what he has done. Security is very good here but the road is the problem,” he added.

