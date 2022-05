Ghanaians have questioned the inspiration behind budding recording artiste, AY Poyoo’s latest videos which have shown him with an unusual haircut.

Poyoo was captured in the footage he uploaded on social media while taking his bath and enjoying the rhythm of his latest track, Chains.

The artiste has also debuted a ‘Papa Ajasco’ inspired haircut which he has dyed to a radiant copper colour.

The artiste, known legally as Emmanuel Yeboah, said his latest rebranding is historic.