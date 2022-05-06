Residents and traders at Kabiti, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have been advised to stop the practices of open defecation along the river bodies to promote good health.

A twelve-seater toilet facility that was under construction since the year, 2000 for traders has been abandoned as traders were forced to use the riverside as an alternative to ease themselves.

In view of this, Narayana Support System has constructed and handed over a twelve-seater toilet facility to the community as part of measures to put an end to the menace.

Speaking to Adom News, the Executive Director of Narayana Support System, Narayana Osei-Nayarko disclosed that the initiative was to assist the government to fight against open defecation in the country.

Mr Osei-Nayarko bemoaned the unhygienic practices of the people at the river which serves the community and the country at large with good fish.

He also urged the community members to adopt a good maintenance culture and take proper care of the facility to serve its purpose.

The Chief of Kabiti, Nana Alphaa Okonteh II, on behalf of the community thanked the Narayaba Support System for their aid to curb their immediate concern.

According to him, the new toilet facility will help curb the sanitation situation and unhygienic practices along the river bodies.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member for the area Raphael Hevi, and some traders also expressed their gratitude after the inauguration of the facility.