An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to 23 young men accused of assaulting Kweiman elders and attacking a palace over the sale of land to a developer.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah, granted bail in the sum of GHc10,000 each with surety.

The court also urged the parties to attempt settlement due to their community and family relationships.

The accused individuals were represented by counsel Francis Xavier Sosu, who requested bail for them.

The accused individuals have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit assault and causing damage.

The case revolves around a dispute over land in Kweiman, Accra, where the complainant, Nii Amartey Kwei III, who is the chief of Kweiman, granted land to a developer. The youth in the community objected to this, leading to a conflict.

The accused individuals allegedly armed themselves with offensive weapons and attacked the site, preventing the developer from working.

They also assaulted four elders at the palace and caused damage to property.

The defendants were arrested after a police report was filed, and medical forms were issued to the assaulted complainants.

The medical reports confirmed the injuries sustained by the complainants.

The court’s decision to grant bail highlights the legal process underway in addressing the alleged assault and property damage, allowing for the accused individuals to be released from custody as the case progresses.

