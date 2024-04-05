Students in the MSc. Health Entrepreneurship programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been trained on Intellectual Property, regulatory issues and legal aspects of health business by the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative in partnership with Mastercard Foundation.

The seminar which is under the aegis of the Health Ecosystem seeks to train and prepare a new generation of talented professionals with the broad sets of skills required to drive equitable and inclusive growth in Ghana’s health sector.

Pillar lead, Dr. Joseph Owusu believes the seminar is essential for the growth and survival of start-ups.

Drs. Kofi Akohene Mensah, Daniel Opoku took the participants through regulatory issues of health businesses while law lecturer, Mr. Richard Obeng Mensah led sessions on intellectual property and legal aspects of health business.

Mr. Obeng Mensah cautioned participants to “record when interacting with others at the initial agreements, so that you can cover your back. When there’s no document, they can get away with it”.

One of the students, Abigail Margaret Oppong, said the seminar has opened their eyes on diverse aspects of intellectual property.

The Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation seeks to advance healthcare in Africa through two other pillars: Health Employment and Health Entrepreneurship.



The Health Entrepreneurship pillar aims to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and culture that supports entrepreneurs to create meaningful innovations and employment opportunities in the health sector.

The Health Employment pillar also aims to expand and improve current capacities to train primary healthcare workers.