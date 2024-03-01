Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has said he no longer takes kissing roles in movies.

The move, he explained is purely on health grounds.

In a interview on Accra FM, Mr. Osei he cannot risk his health by engaging in intimate scenes, such as kissing, with actresses whose health statuses is unknown to him.

“Henceforth, I have stopped kissing in movies. You have no idea where someone is coming from. There are a lot of diseases now and you do not know what people do with their mouths so you cannot just risk your life like that,” he stated.

Prince added that, he has evolved as an actor and is no longer compelled to accept certain roles for industry recognition.

He said while he may have portrayed more daring scenes like going naked in the past due to youthful exuberance, he now prioritises his health and well-being above all else.