Ghanaian actor and film producer, Prince David Osei, has made headlines with his candid revelation about his unwavering fidelity to his wife, Nana Ama Asieduaa.

In a recent interview on Accra FM, the renowned actor said he has never strayed from his marital vows and remains committed to his wife despite the temptations of fame and celebrity status.

Prince David, known for his roles as a ‘Bad Boy’ in various local and international films, revealed that, he and his wife married as virgins.

He shared that, they dated for four years without having sex highlighting their commitment to preserving their purity.

The actor explained that, his decision to abstain from physical intimacy was driven by his desire to focus on building a successful future without any distractions.

He expressed gratitude for his wife’s understanding and support, describing her as his “strong backbone.”

Despite his on-screen persona as a “bad boy,” Prince David clarified that, his real-life character is vastly different, attributing his discipline and commitment to his upbringing and personal values.

Reflecting on his early relationship with his wife, Prince David recounted how some people questioned his masculinity because of his reluctance to engage in physical intimacy.

However, he remained resolute in his decision, prioritizing his aspirations over temporary pleasures.

Prince David’s candid admission has sparked conversations about faithfulness and the importance of communication and mutual respect in relationships.

His story serves as a reminder of the value of commitment and the rewards of maintaining fidelity in marriage.