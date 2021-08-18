The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has conferred an honorary award on Kwame Koduah Atuahene for playing an instrumental role in its transition from a Commission into an Authority.

The Authority announced the award at the closing ceremony of a Mid-Year Performance Review Conference in Takoradi, convened to assess and critically appraise their performance for the first half of the year.

Koduah Atuahene holding his citation from NRSA

Mr Atuahene, the Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at the Authority, was eulogised for his “exemplary leadership and more than a decade of selfless contribution to the work of the Authority” and for “championing the cause of road safety through relentless advocacy and cross-sectoral engagement.”

In the view of the Management of the Authority, his efforts at spearheading the development of a new Legislative Instrument to operationalise the Authority’s new mandate are commendable.

The Regulations are expected to drive a new agenda for road safety that demands enhanced responsibility from all road safety actors in Ghana.

Prior to his new role as Head of Regulations, Inspections, and Compliance, Mr Atuahene led the Communications Unit of the Authority to execute a robust and successful campaign for road safety in the media whilst ensuring that road safety policies and interventions reflect the safety concerns of the public.

Mr Atuahene, a lawyer and communications expert, joined the Authority as an Information Officer and has risen through the ranks to lead the newly established Directorate for Regulations, Inspections & Compliance.

In this role, he leads the task of ensuring an improvement in quality of road safety-related services and regulatory administration of the commercial road transport sector.