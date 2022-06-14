Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has expressed disgust about the manner in which the construction of the National Cathedral is being handled.



In his view, building a place for God is a step in the right direction but the strategy being used is wrong.



“Anybody who will say there is no need for a national cathedral has missed the point because we have a national mosque.

“The essence and the need for a national cathedral are 100 per cent perfect but the way we are going about it, if we are not careful, even Christians will say it offends God,” he said in an interview on Accra-based No. 1 FM.



This is because the tough-spoken man of God believes the cathedral was a personal pledge President Akufo-Addo made to God and must be redeemed personally.



However, from the look of things, the pledge is being redeemed to God through lies and deception which is not supposed to be so.



He bemoaned why the President’s earlier statement that no state funds will be invested into the project has become otherwise, stating a lot of people would have voluntarily come out to support if the government had asked.



“There are certain things that are not right. The president made a personal vow to God. That vow must be redeemed but not this strategy, not this method.



“The way government is going about this whole thing; let me use the national mosque; not a cedi of this nation was used for the construction of the national mosque. It was built by the Turkish government and the Muslim community in Ghana. Why can’t we do the same with the national cathedral? Why are we going to tax this on the nation?” he quizzed.



To him, the strategy will go a long way to dent the reputation of renowned and respected men of God on the Board of Trustees.



“You told us that state funds would not be used. Now, state funds are required. That’s deception. That’s a lie. You are building something for God.



“But the way we are going about it, we are going to drag the names of all these men of integrity on the board of the national cathedral into the mud. We’ll destroy their reputation with this national cathedral,” he warned.

