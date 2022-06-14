Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has revealed he is on a national assignment to rebuke and intercede for Ghana.



Due to this, he makes enemies for himself on daily basis but that will not deter him from quitting the God-given mandate.



“I have a national assignment. It’s a mandate God gave me: to intercede for this nation and to rebuke it. That’s my assignment.

“Those who think I’m political are entitled to their opinion because my mandate was not given to me by a minister of state or parliamentarian or the president. The one who gave me the assignment is okay with it,” he said in an interview on Accra-based No 1 FM.



Speaking on his radical nature, the man of God indicated it was part of the assignment.



He stressed his tone, mannerism and terminologies depict the exact way God feels about Ghana, adding he is to deliver the nation and help navigate its course.

