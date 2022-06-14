The Majority Chief Whip has lambasted the Ghana Police Service over its tackling of the riot at Kumasi Islamic Senior High School on Monday, June 13.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said the Police failed in executing its basic mandate.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker, thus, wants the Police Administration to do more in training its personnel on crowd management.

“Just as we love and respect the Police to deal with such matters and particularly ensuring public orderliness, the Police should up their professional antics and tactics in the handling of such ‘infantile’ challenges…,” he said in a tweet on Monday, June 13.

These incidents are becoming too many. Just as we love and respect the Police to deal with such matters and particularly ensuring Public orderliness, the Police should up their professional antics &tactics in the handling of such ‘infantile’ challenges… — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Police have admitted that its personnel could have handled the riot better.