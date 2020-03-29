You can still get your favourite ‘waakye’ or any other food by the roadside to buy during the partial lockdown in Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

These vendors who sell local delicacies like porridge, waakye, kenkey, banku and many others can operate.

“All persons who trade in the food value chain are EXEMPTED from the lockdown. Your waakye, kenkey, banku, porridge and other joints are allowed to open,” Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced at a press conference ahead of Monday dawn lockdown.

Customers who, however wish to sit and eat at such joints can longer do so due to the outbreak.

“But you are not allowed to sit there and eat. Buy the food, go eat elsewhere,” Hon Oppong Nkrumah added.

ALSO READ