The Private Sector has taken the initiative to launch the Ghana Private Sector COVID-19 Fund as part of efforts to financially assist government fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A statement Sunday said the Fund will partly finance government’s interventions and equip the Ghana Health Service and supply chain amenities to facilitate the course against the virus.

“With Government revenue targets reported to have been missed partly as a result of the impact of the virus, prospects of a successful sole government funding to fight COVID-19 remains bleak and extremely burdensome.

“It is for this reason that the Ghana COVID-19 Fund (herein called “The Fund”) is being established.”

The Fund which will be launched on Sunday, March 29, will be governed by appointed trustees, fund managers, custodians, and fund auditors to ensure that money donated are not mismanaged.

They, therefore, called on all citizens to donate to the course to help fight the dreadful virus.

“COVID-19 is the new evil. It is time to stand up for Ghana and help Ghana win the COVID-19 war.”

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT