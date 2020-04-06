Member and activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie, has once again showered commendations on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over measures taken to combat Coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo in his fifth national address to the nation on COVID-19 announced new measures covering incentives for health workers and Ghanaians as the country battles the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post sighted by Adomonline.com, Mr Coffie, who is a fierce critic of former President John Dramani Mahama, praised President Akufo-Addo for “thinking outside the box in these unusual times.”

He wrote: “Folks, if you ignore the noise and pay attention to basic details, President Akufo-Addo is turning out to be one of the best Presidents in recent history. His social mitigating measures for the COVID-19 crisis announced a while ago is far-reaching and very impressive.”

