The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the government of massaging figures of the number of people infected with COVID-19 also known as coronavirus.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is convinced the figures being put out by the Ghana Health Service are not the true reflection on the ground.

His comment follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement that Ghana awaits results of over 15,000 persons tested for the virus.

In his periodic address to the nation on Sunday, April 6, 2020, he said the results of the test will decide the fate of the nation now on a 14-day lockdown.

But, Mr Nketia on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said it was wrong for the government to have kept such vital information from the citizenry.

In his view, stifling the people of relevant information only creates a fertile ground for rumours and misinformation.

“Figures of daily infection rate is very critical in the fight because it will help in compliance of the lockdown regulations,” the NDC scribe noted.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said as a responsible opposition, they won’t sit aloof and watch the government deceive the populace.

He advised the government to quit the “public opinion manipulation” and focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.