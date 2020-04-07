In a bid to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Kalmoni Group has donated a brand-new Peugeot 4×4 Pickup, valued at One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS150,000.00) from Silver Star Auto Limited, exclusive distributors of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles in Ghana, to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by his Excellency the President of Ghana.

The donation, according to the Group, is also to aid the effort of the frontline service providers who are doing a heroic job at a great risk to stem the disease from spreading further in Ghana.

Handing over the vehicle on behalf of the Kalmoni Group, Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, said the Kalmoni Group had really been moved and motivated by the exemplary leadership, effort, decisions and determination of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team. He urged all citizens to follow and observe the measures and protocols outlined by the President and the Health Authorities to stay safe.

Receiving the keys to the vehicle at the Jubilee House, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare thanked Silver Star Auto and the Kalmoni Group for the donation. She admitted that the measures needed to fight the COVID-19 were challenging for both businesses and individuals but the Government had to take the necessary steps now so that we can all go about our lives as quickly as possible with the least loss of life.

Mr Asad Nazir, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Star Auto praised the Ghana Government for taking the difficult but bold steps to tackle the spread of this terrible disease in Ghana.

He said, “this virus knows no boundaries and affects human lives indiscriminately. It is therefore necessary for all hands to be on deck to fight this menace. On behalf of the Shareholders, Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Silver Star Auto, we wish the entire leadership of the country God’s guidance and resolve in their efforts to overcome this challenge.”

Mr Nazir, prayed that the Peugeot Pickup being donated will aid the national effort to fight the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana and that Silver Star Auto was glad to do what it could to mobilize front line service provider’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

Also present at the short donation ceremony were: Mr Francis Johnny Amegayibor, General Manager for Passenger Vehicles-SSAL and Mr Henry Wood, Chief Director-Office of the President.