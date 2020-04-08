A Presidential Staffer, Nana Hese Ogyiri, has been asked to retract and apologise for a alleged scandalous statement he attributed to Brogya Genfi.

Brogya Genfi, a former Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region, claims that on 6th April, 2020, the said Presidential Staffer posted the following on Facebook and falsely attributed to him;

“I have problem with President Nana Addo. Who is advising the President? You have intentionally closed down schools and paying teachers full salaries. Meanwhile, these teachers are in the house doing nothing. Can’t the President cut down teachers salaries by 30% and use some to buy PPEs? Brogya Genfi Power F.M.”

Mr Genfi has denied the said statement, describing it as defamatory.

A letter from his lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, (Esq.) states, “Our client informs us that he has not granted any interview to Power FM in recent times and neither has he uttered the words you attribute to him.

“Our client informs us that the said post by you is aimed to cause disaffection for him from well-meaning Ghanaians, especially teachers.”

The letter, which is attached to this story below continued; “We hold our client’s instructions to demand that you retract the said post and issue an unqualified apology to him within the next 24 hours upon receipt of this letter.”

Earlier, Mr Genfi had issued a disclaimer to debunk the allegations, touting his respect for the teaching profession and its importance to human development as someone who formerly taught in the classroom.