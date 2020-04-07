Former President John Kufuor has commended the government for measures put in place to combat the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, he said the directives announced by the government will improve the nation’s strategies in combating coronavirus.

“We don’t have the vaccine to cure coronavirus but we have a President who has outlined good procedures to prevent rampant outbreak. He has been working with the doctors, disinfection exercise nationwide, deploying soldiers and police to control the citizens following the lockdown, these are good measures,” he told hostess Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua.

Comparing to others, he said developing countries cannot control the menace but the government’s role is effective and must be complied with.

He urged Ghanaians to pray to God for his divine intervention.

“Let’s comply with the President’s directives and continue to pray to God for his divine intervention, we shall overcome this one day,” he said.

Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 has jumped to 287 after the country recorded 73 more cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The GHS stated that the cases were detected following measures for enhanced contact tracing and testing.

So far a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (258) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).

A total of 172 cases were reported from the routine and enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative.

Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.

