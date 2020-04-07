The Deputy Eastern Regional Communications Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Christian Tutu, has been suspended indefinitely by the Regional Executives of the party over Whatsapp and Facebook profile pictures.

The suspended party officer allegedly used pictures of the Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo as Whatsapp and Facebook profile pictures.

He was queried by the Disciplinary Committee of the party and he apologised.

The suspension letter signed by the Regional Secretary of the Party Gideon Ampah stated that “this letter is to inform you that as a result of your actions on March 30, 2020, you have been issued indefinite suspension from all party activities with immediate effect. On March 30, 2020 you violated multiple sections of our code of conduct that every executive is expected to follow. This has not been the first time you have done this either. There are records of incidents on February 10 and 11th of similar infraction.”

The letter added: “You are hereby relieved from your duties as the Deputy Regional Communications Director effective today, March 30, 2020.You are not to be seen transacting/communicating or do anything on behalf of our party ( NDP) until further notice. If you have any question, please contact the Regional Chairman /Regional Secretary.”

The seeming misunderstanding in the party is happening at a time the party is preparing to open nominations from May for prospective party members who wish to contest for the party’s flagbearership position.

The NDP, an offshoot of the largest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) was founded in 2012 by former first Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings after she was voted against in an attempt to unseat the late Atta Mills as leader of the NDC.

The party’s candidate, Mrs Rawlings, was later disqualified by the Electoral Commission in the 2016 election.

