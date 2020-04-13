Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is warning of dire consequences if some Ghanaians continue to ignore safety protocols amidst the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her view, all measures being put in place by the government will not yield any positive results if the citizenry continue to be stubborn.

Her comment follows an extension of a lockdown in Greater Accra and Kumasi for another week to control the spread.

Ghana has recorded over 500 cases in 10 regions with eight deaths. Government and the Ghana Health Service, are working assiduously to ensure they are not overwhelmed.

But some recalcitrant Ghanaians are giving security personnel a though time by breaching the lockdown rules.

This conduct, the Second Lady warned, could spell doom for the nation if Ghanaians don’t take their destinies into their own hands.

“For your own sake and for the sake of your loved ones, stay home. This will pass if we all do the right thing,” she bemoaned.

The Second Lady expressed worry about the misconceptions about the virus and called for increased public awareness.

The Second Lady thanked health professional for their dedication and hands towards the fight against Covid-19.