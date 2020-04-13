Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, has lauded the government’s efforts in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Mr Nkrumah, in a tweet, noted that had it not been the government’s proactiveness, a chunk of the coronavirus carriers would have been among the populace and potentially spreading it.

“It is interesting to note that if we hadn’t as a country stepped up our approach to be ahead and go after the virus we would be reporting only 292 cases by now,” he posted on Monday.

His tweet comes at a time the Ghana Health Service says there are 566 confirmed cases in the country.

The country’s 10 out of the 16 regions have now confirmed Covid-19 cases.

But the Information Minister notes that the situation could have been worse.

“The mix of measures to aggressively go in search of it while limiting importation is the reason for which we have found 274 more cases.

“The enhanced tracing and testing coupled with the mandatory quarantine systems are yielding results…

“Had we not adopted this approach, the 274 extra will be with us potentially continuously spreading the virus,” said Mr Nkrumah.