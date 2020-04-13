The United Kingdom is on a lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus as officials make efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The country is already among the hardest hit nations in Europe reporting of thousands of deaths and infections.

But in the midst of all the crisis, a couple ignored all health warnings to stay at home only to decide to have sex publicly.

The couple were caught having sexual activity just a stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace despite a lockdown.

Onlookers were shocked by the incident involving the unknown man and woman at the St James’s Park, just metres away from Birdcage Walk.

Although police were able to spot them, the couple quickly escaped even before the police officers could make any move on them, The Sun reported.

An onlooker told the Sun that “The Queen would have been outraged — they were at it like rabbits in the shadow of Buckingham Palace.”

“Families and joggers went past as they went at it but they didn’t give a damn who saw them,” the cyclist added.

He continued to say that “I was surprised nothing was done during lockdown because they were clearly very close to the pavement.”