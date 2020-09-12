Segunda Division side, Las Palmas, has expressed their interest in resigning Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng, who has 10 months left on his contract with Fiorentina, has returned to the club after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Besiktas.

A report by Spanish portal, Marca, says the Canary Island club is looking to land the 33-year-old.

Las Palmas, which narrowly missed out on a La Liga promotion spot in 2019-20, are rumoured to be willing to offer the ex-Ghana international a three-year deal to join up in the coming weeks.

Fiorentina Sporting Director, Daniele Prade, has reportedly opened the door for Boateng’s exit after confirming the Italians will not be including him in their plans in 2020-21.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs player made a big impact when he spent the 2016/17 season in LaLiga Santander with the Gran Canaria-based outfit, making 28 appearances and scoring 10.

He left Las Palmas to join Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018, helping the club to win the German DfB Pokal Cup.

Boateng has enjoyed a nomadic career with over 400 top-flight appearances across spells in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and Turkey since 2005.