Music producer and president of the Creative Arts Industry, Mark Okraku Mantey, says it is wrong for musicians to postpone their album or song release dates.

According to him, every artiste, who believes in his project, wouldn’t think twice about the calender irrespective of the idea that there might be competition in the market space.

His advice came after singer Fameya appeared on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show and disclosed he was waiting for the right time to drop his Greater Than album.

When I was coming up, I didn’t think other songs were better than mine. When I am coming, I come through at once. If you know you have done a good job… if you know your song is good release it… every job is a risk [SIC], he said.

When we brought Dasebere, Lord Kenya, they paved their way. Its business, if you are coming up and believe in your product I remember Stonebwoy when he gave me his CD, he was nobody. You should push, he added.

Meanwhile, after a poll was conducted on Hitz FM’s page to determine if the singer should drop his album on Friday, September 11, 2020, 60 per cent of the votes cast rooted for “Yes” as the answer.