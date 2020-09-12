Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has hinted that football is likely to return this month following an interaction with medical advisers.

Since mid-March, professional football in the country has been on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association was initially hopeful of getting exemption to finish the 2019/2020 season but its proposal was turned down by the government.

Expectations were that the president was going to lift the ban on contact sports in his last address but that also did not materialise.

The Minister of Information in an interview with Asempa FM said football will surely return in the next address of the President.

According to him, the country’s need for footbalhas been highlighted by President Nana Akufo-Addo and a decision has been taken on the reinstatement of football.

“I believe football will bounce back per were we have reached,” he added.