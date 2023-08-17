The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Akwatia constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi, remains steadfast in his pursuit of becoming the constituency’s parliamentary candidate despite facing defeat in the 2020 elections.

Expressing his unwavering determination, Kumi asserted his readiness to recapture the Akwatia constituency for the NPP in the upcoming primaries.

“I won’t back down after failing in 2020. I am resolute in my commitment to represent the NPP in the Akwatia constituency Parliamentary Elections. The constituents have faith in me,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

Reflecting on his previous loss, he attributed his defeat to internal setbacks and sabotage from within his own party.

He revealed, “I encountered challenges and interference from some of my own supporters, which ultimately led to my defeat in 2020.”

Despite losing by a margin of one thousand and fifty votes, he believes that his renewed initiatives and collaborative efforts will yield a more favorable outcome in the upcoming primaries.

“I have actively engaged those who were involved in sabotaging my campaign. We’ve had productive discussions and received encouraging testimonies. We are focused on the upcoming election, and I am optimistic that they will stand by their commitments.”

He highlighted the efforts of the current regional executives in resolving internal disputes within the NPP.

“In a meeting held in Koforidua, the regional executives worked with us to address the issues and promote unity within the party. This is crucial for maintaining peace within the NPP,” he emphasized.

Confident in his capabilities, Kumi believes that victory is within his reach, all while acknowledging the potential of his opponent.

“I am fully confident of winning this election, but I don’t underestimate my opponent,” he admitted.

The NPP communicator in the Eastern region, underscored his suitability for leading the party, citing his long-standing presence and humility within the NPP.

“The party has witnessed my dedication and humility over time. I am the right candidate to strengthen our position and secure a permanent NPP seat,” Kumi affirmed.