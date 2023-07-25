The Black Queens of Ghana will clash with Benin in the second-round qualifiers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in October.

The Queens led by Nora Häuptle recorded a 7-0 goal aggregate against Guinea in the past week in the first round of the qualifiers.

Ghana secured a comfortable 3-0 win in Conakry in the first leg before recording a 4-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in the return leg.

A brace from Avaldsnes FC’s free-scoring midfielder, Evelyn Badu, and a goal each by Doris Boaduwaa and Princella Adubea sealed qualification for the Queens.

The Ghanaians were on a rampage on the day as they began searching for goals right from the blast of the whistle, but all their efforts did not materialise until Evelyn Badu confirmed their superiority with an emphatic strike just before half-time.

The opening goal was preceded by a period of Ghana domination and the Guineans had to withstand tremendous pressure from the likes of Doris Boaduwaa, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa.

Nora Häuptle’s charges controlled the game in terms of possession and chances created. But for the brilliant saves by goalkeeper Mawa Traore, the Queens would have recorded an even bigger margin.

They will now prepare to take on Benin come October.