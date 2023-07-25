The grand finale of the exciting 2023 MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta will be between Ejisu and Santasi on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The interesting Semi-Finals drew a large crowd, sweat, tears and joy from players and fans on Friday, 21st July 2023 at Dechemso Otumfuo Park where the first game between Ejisu and Kwadaso ended in a 1-1 draw. Ejisu won 5-4 penalties at the decisive shoot-out.

The second Semi-Final, also ended in a 3-3 drawn game between Dechemso and Santasi. The amazing and sweet goals came from Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’, Fabio (own goal), Ramos // Elvis Opoku, Charles Camara Gyamfi and Bernard Asare ‘Wofa’

Santasi were lucky on the day and got the victory on a 4-3 penalty score-line.

The third Place Play-off and Grand-Final has been fixed for Sunday, 30th July 2023 and it is going to be massive in everything at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park.

The third place will be Kwadaso versus Dechemso, to be a curtain raiser for the grand final. The sponsors, MTN Ghana have put at stake handsome prizes for the finalists.

The overall top scorers of the MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta 2023 are:

1. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye – 7 (Kwadaso)

2. Richmond Antwi – 6 (Atonso)

3. Ramos – 3 (Dechemso)

4. Alhassan Chibsah – 2 (Santasi)

5. Tahiru Awudu – 2 (Ejisu)

6. Lizarazu – 2 (Dechemso)

7. George Kwame Agyemang – 2 (Kwadaso)

8. Charles Camara Gyamfi – 2 (Santasi)

9. Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’ – 2 (Dechemso)