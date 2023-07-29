The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa and Trade Minister, KT Hammond, has said that he made no prejudicial comments on the trial of the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Quayson’s lawyers filed a contempt application following comments made by the Trade and Industry Minister during a media interview, deemed contemptuous.

Mr Hammond is alleged to have equated the Gyakye Quayson case to that of Adamu Sakande, a late former MP for Bawku Central and indicated that the Assin North MP will suffer the same fate.

But speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday, Mr Hammond emphasised “I am clear in my mind that I haven’t committed any contemptuous sin. I made a remark, the remark was in the context of precedence of decisions that have been made by the Supreme Court… And I don’t understand why anyone would want to take me to court except for the fact I am KT Hammond.”

For that reason, the Trade Minister said that he would have gladly acceded to the allegations and rendered an apology if he really made such commentary.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Accra has set October 19, to deliver a ruling on the contempt case brought against Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, KT Hammond.

The complainant in the case, Mr Quayson was hoping to move the case on Friday, but it was rather adjourned.

The court has directed the parties in the matter to file their written addresses by August 31.

The parties will then return on October 19 for the ruling.