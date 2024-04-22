A team of medical doctors have successfully cut off the fingernails of the world’s longest human fingernails record holder, Ayanna Williams.

The event, which took place in Ayanna’s hometown of Houston, Texas, marked the culmination of her 29-year journey with her extraordinary nails.

Dr. Allison Readinger, the lead physician overseeing the procedure, expressed that this moment would forever stand out in her career.

Describing the event as both unique and intriguing, she reflected on the significance of the experience.

Ayanna Williams, a talented singer, gained global recognition when she was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2018 for possessing the longest fingernails on a woman.

With the removal of her iconic nails, Ayanna enters a new chapter, leaving behind a legacy that captivated the world for nearly three decades.

