New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has commended supporters in the Kumawu constituency following their internal election.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, said there has not been such a peaceful ambience before, during, and after elections in the constituency for many years under his watch.

Despite the NPP’s division in the constituency over the years, he believes the just-ended primary is proof that the party has united again.

“Recently, we’ve been able to hold NPP’s primaries and the aftermath has been peaceful. Even those who lost were happy about the outcome.

“In the few years I’ve been Ashanti Regional Chairman, I’ve never seen Kumawu in such a non-violent state. NPP has united again in the constituency,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Ernest Yaw Anim emerged as candidate for the Sekyere Kumawu parliamentary seat on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

ALSO READ:

I’m not in Alan Kyerematen’s camp – Kumawu NPP parliamentary candidate

Ernest Yaw Anim wins Kumawu NPP parliamentary primary

He was elected after polling 195 votes against his top contender Obaapa Ama Serwaa who garnered 181 votes.

The election, which was held amid tight security, saw five of the eight candidates who filed nominations to contest.

About 420 delegates of the NPP in the Kumawu Constituency took part in the poll to elect Mr. Anim as the parliamentary candidate.

In the 2020 elections, the NPP’s strong contender, an independent candidate, Kwaku Duah, polled 11,698 votes against the late MP, Philip Basoah.

Many believe the disunity within NPP’s Kumawu chapter has affected the party’s electoral fortunes in the traditional stronghold

The bye-election, slated for the 23rd of May, has become necessary following the demise of Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah on March 28.