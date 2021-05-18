The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), has pledged its support for a planned strike action by its members at the Komofo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The workers had threatened to lay down their tools from Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The sit-down strike, according to them, is to protest the failure of the hospital’s Management to reassign two medical officers who were posted to the department some two years ago.

They have therefore given the hospital administration up until the end of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to address their concerns and have the physicians reassigned or have the industrial action triggered.

A statement signed by the President of GAMLS, Dr Abu Abudu Rahamani said its associates itself fully with the concerns raised and a roadmap presented by the lab workers on addressing the issue.

The statement further urged members to be ready for a call to duty in seeking their independence since all forms of arbitrations seem to have failed.

Meanwhile, they have called on President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu as a matter of urgency to intervene and resolve the situation.

