Sandra Ankobiah shows off blue Porsche 911 Carrera
Sandra Ankobiah

Lawyer and entrepreneur, Sandra Ankobiah, has turned 38 today, and as part of her celebrations, she has released some photos.

The photos, taken at the shore of a Mexican beach, captured an elated Miss Ankobiah donning an all-white bikini set.

She is seen leaning on a coconut tree which gave her the opportunity to exploit her model-like poses.

In a latest video she posted, she was seen jetting off to a different location as escorts usher her into the plane.

MORE

Gifts are already pouring in for the lawyer, a bouquet filled with money and a hand-written note from an anonymous person.

Her fans, particularly celebrities, have showered her with love, as they await her arrival into the country.

View pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR