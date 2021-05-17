Social media goddess and video vixen, Hajia4reall, known in real life as Mona Montrage has set tongues wagging on social media with her new photos.

Hajia4Reall does not really have to go the extra mile to make her personality stick in our minds.

She has been endowed with an abundance of elegance and grace, and when she chooses to fluff her feathers every now and then, her presence pervades every hallway on the internet.

Sharing some pictures of in a stunning body-hugging outfit, the TV star and singer asked for name suggestions from her fans.