A lady has taken to social media to express grief about a friend who ended up backstabbing her after she helped in uplifting her.

There was a job opening where she was working, so she informed her friend about the job, knowing fully well she was jobless.

Her friend applied and was given the job.

The turning point was when she discovered her friend was having an affair with their boss and she decided to advise her against the relationship but got the shock of her life when she typed her sack letter.

She got her sack letter six months after they employed her friend.

