“If you can’t beat us, just join us. Your new level is our throwback so relax. Don’t push me, I’ll go myself. Don’t angry me, I’ll choose kebab over you.”

These are just a few popular catchphrases from one of Ghana’s greatest fun clubs, the Secret Billion Family Organisation.

The group has been on everyone’s lips after a video of them going hyper over a friend’s wedding went viral.

But, having got the opportunity to visit Adom TV for the Muslim edition of the ever-entertaining Ahosepe Xtra, the group, led by one of their executives, shared more fun facts.

Secret Billions Family is an organisation started in 2012 by a group of Muslim friends who were based in Ashaiman.

However, as they gained exposure, they multiplied to their current number of over 80, which now includes men who act as executives.

It consists of people from various professions and backgrounds; single mothers, orphans, make-up artistes, entrepreneurs, siblings.

Their core mandate is women’s empowerment. They explained that society has put women in lesser bracket, and they intend to motivate women to be proud of themselves as they aim higher.

On how the group has survived for many years, the executive stated sponsorships and contacts to perform at events are their major sources of income.

Recently, Secret Billions received a $2,000 donation from actress Tracey Boakye for including her name in one of their quotes.

They have also received shout-out from celebrities, and the latest is Black Stars’ Agyemang Badu.

The final fun fact is that the members are very good dancers and they displayed impeccable dance steps on Ahosepe Xtra show.

Secret Billions Family on Ahosepe Xtra

