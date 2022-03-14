The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is with immediate effect demanding a Governing Board for the National Blood Service.

The board, according to GAMLS, will give life to the National Blood Service Act, 2020 (ACT 1042).

A statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Dr Dennis Adu-Gyasi, said the demand was on the back of a JoyNews’ and Corruption Watch’s investigation that uncovered the illegal collection of fees for blood supply by a syndicate operating within the National Blood Service at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Blood Bank.

The exposé, the statement noted, informed consultations with members nationwide on matters relating to blood transfusion services and whether things have improved after the birth of Act 1042.

“Blood transfusion services previously operated with a policy in Ghana. The service was riddled with challenges that made it difficult for patients to obtain blood whenever it was needed.

“Parliament thought it wise to make a law to give blood transfusion services affordable, safe and available. Snippets of complaints from the various hospitals being corroborated in the exposé indicated that till the law starts biting, all efforts to curb the menace associated with blood transfusion services will not be fruitful,” GAMLS bemoaned.

The association has, therefore, charged the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, to as a matter of urgency, finalise processes to set up and commission the board.

“Safe blood in our hospitals cannot be gambled anymore. The time to act is now. Voluntary blood donation is the answer and GAMLS urges the public to keep helping. Blood is not sold,” the statement added.

